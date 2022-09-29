Tim Hortons Chichester: Queues go round the corner for the store's opening

Queues of both cars and people went round the corner of the new Tim Hortons for its opening.

The Canadian fast food coffee outlet officially opened its doors to the public at 7am this morning (September 29)

Queues of both cars and people went round the store with some cars even having to queue out of the car park.

One of the people that had waited for the hotly anticipated opening was Jim, who had queued since the early hours of the morning.

He said: “I usually go on my morning jog at around 5 in the morning and get my coffee at the McDonalds over the way next door.

"I saw somewhere that it was opening so I decided to hop in the queue and hopefully, its as good as everyone in front and behind has been saying.”

Another person who patiently waited in the queue was student Amy.

"My mum’s dropped me here on my way to Chichester College cause I heard about it opening online.

"My family and I have been on holiday in Canada and we had the coffee there and it was amazing so I’m dying to try out the French Vanilla here and see what it tastes like.”

To celebrate when doors opened at Chichester Retail Park, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue was awarded free drinks for a whole year, and the brand also gave a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.