Tim Hortons officially opens in Chichester

Iconic Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons officially opened its doors in Chichester yesterday (September 29).

The new restaurant and drive-thru at Chichester Retail Park is now welcoming customers with its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and delicious meals from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

To celebrate the launch, gifted the first drive-thru and restaurant customer with free drinks, every day for the whole year. The first restaurant customer was Paul, arriving at 3pm on Wednesday, September 29 and Samuel, the first in the drive-thru, queuing from 6:30pm Wednesday night.

This launch means customers can now get their hands on its best-selling items, including Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as dinner favourites including beef burgers, hot dogs, and lattice fries.

As part of the opening celebrations, all customers have the chance to enjoy a series of weekly promotions at the venue, starting with the iconic Iced French Vanilla for just 99p.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K. commented: “Due to popular demand from fans, we are over the moon to be making our mark on the South Coast, bringing our first-class offering to the local community in Chichester.

"This is our first restaurant in West Sussex, so we cannot wait for guests to try our delicious offering.”