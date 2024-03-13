Tim Peake inspires Midhurst Rother College students with talk on space exploration

Renowned British astronaut Tim Peake visited Midhurst Rother College on Monday, captivating students with a fascinating talk on space exploration.
The event, held with all of Year 7-11 in the college sports hall, generated a genuine buzz of enthusiasm, leaving students talking about it all day.

Peake, who spent six months aboard the International Space Station, shared his unique experiences during his time in space, his training prior to it, and his current work with the European Space Agency.

His descriptions of the training involved, experiencing weightlessness, life on the ISS, and the awe-inspiring view of our planet were listening to with wrapped attention by MRC students.

He emphasized the importance of perseverance in study and training, scientific curiosity, and taking every opportunity to achieve one’s dreams.

The students were particularly intrigued by the question: “How does space smell?” Peake revealed that space has a distinct odour—a mix of burnt metal, gunpowder, and ozone.

