As well as larger events for the occasion, residents will be planning street parties to celebrate.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “It is important to look into what guidance is in place, especially as a road closure may be needed. “Information on holding a street party including for the Jubilee which can be found at street parties and town centre events on the our website. There is no fee for administering and granting road closures.”

The council said residents should submit their street party applications by April 15.

Queen Elizabeth celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House on February 5, 2022 in King's Lynn, England. Photo Joe Giddens - by WPA Pool/Getty Images 775770047

For events with 500 attendees or fewer, the deadline is Friday 8 April, for events with 501-999 attendees, the deadline is Friday 11 March, and events with more than 1000 attendees have been asked to contact the council.

The council added: “We are currently processing applications for many events which will be shared on our

website soon, but time is running out to get your event plans and applications submitted.