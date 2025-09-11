Time running out in battle to save ancient oaks in West Sussex village

Time is running out in a battle to save two ancient oak trees which are facing the axe in a West Sussex village.

Residents say that the 200-year-old oaks in Willow Drive, Billingshurst, are vital to the community's ecosystem and are home to countless forms of wildlife.

A petition set up to try to save the trees has been signed by around 2,500 people. However, Billingshurst Parish Council – which owns the trees –is to meet on September 16 to decide their fate.

Insurance company Axa has requested the trees’ felling following a claim made by one of their policyholders whose property is suffering from subsidence.

But a village campaign group – Save Billi Oaks! – is urging Axa to consider other options to repair the property without cutting down the trees. They say that improving the property's foundations, rather than axing the trees ‘is the only way to guarantee an end to the subsidence.’

Horsham District Council gave permission to fell the trees under a group Tree Preservation Order but the parish council, as owners, now has the final say. Both councils are fearful of being landed with a heavy compensation bill if the trees are not removed.

A campaign spokesperson: “Removing two cherished oaks is devastating for locals; it’s also absurdly stupid to remove such trees. They are powerhouses of biodiversity, flood resistance, climate resilience and wellbeing. By continuing to remove trees like this, we are literally digging ourselves deeper into crisis.”

Meanwhile, Horsham District Councillor Colette Blackburn has written an open letter to Axa asking them to review the case. She points out that Horsham has a unique partnership with the Sussex Wildlife Trust called Wilder Horsham District which enhances and restores habitats for the district’s wildlife.

She urges the insurance company to see if a stay might be put in place to see if anything can be done “that is not too financially onerous on the Parish Council.

"The trees are 200 years old and, if saved, might well live for several hundred more.”