Letter from Daniel Burton, Battle Road, St Leonards on Sea

Your readers might have noted that bus timetables at bus stops haven't been updated since timetables and routes were updated on October 30.

As of November 12, I checked the majority of bus stops in Battle Road/St-Leonards-On-Sea along with some in other roads.

I am still unable to find an updated bus timetable

Even though 13 days have now passed, I am still unable to find an updated bus timetable.

I know that some bus stops have real time bus information boards, but I am concerned about how passengers will be able to know when the bus is coming where these are not in existence.

There are not that many bus stops with real time information boards in the local area. I understand that this is due East Sussex County Council not previously having a budget for the installation of new real-time bus information boards, and they have relied on third-party funding.

I wrote to Stagecoach South East to raise my concerns about the lack of updated timetables installed at bus stops.

I have been informed that the new timetables haven't arrived yet, and Stagecoach South East are looking for a temporary fix to the situation.