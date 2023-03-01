Timings announced for Red Arrows’ famous Folland Gnat aircraft's arrival to Tangmere Aviation Museum

The time of arrival for the Red Arrows’ famous Folland Gnat to Tangmere Aviation Museum has been set.

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is preparing to bring its new aircraft to the Museum.

An ex-RAF Folland Gnat Tl aircraft, famously associated with the RedArrows, is presently being prepared for loading at its current location in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

The aircraft is expected to be unloaded at Tangmere on the morning of Thursday, March 2, starting at 8.30am.

The Folland Gnat Tl XR571 is being prepared for its journey to Tangmere.

Further history of this aircraft, XR571, can be found online but briefly, although it was never flown by the Red Arrows, it has for many years acted as a Gate Guardian at their

base.

We also know that our late Chairman, Group Captain David Baron flew the aircraft, as has the son of his predecessor, Nick Berryman Jr.

Museum Director, Paul Constable said: "Unloading will commence at about 8.30am on March 2. Preparing for the lift off which could take at least an hour or so.

"My guess is that whole process will take most of the morning. The aircraft will then be subject to a final assessment and a work programme initiated to bring it up to exhibition standard. The eventual aim is to move it into a prominent position in the car park for permanent display."

The Gnat revolutionized NATO warfare during the Cold War when the Subsonic light-fighter first landed on the scene in the 1950s.