A former soldier who is cycling round the coast of Britain has dropped in to meet Worthing veterans and chat about his journey raising awareness of PTSD and CPTSD.

Allen Stokes, known as Tiny, is a Gulf War veteran and served in the French Foreign Legion. He has raised thousands of pounds for veteran support groups with his TINY'S GB Cycle Ride.

He has been cycling the country for about 18 months and arrived in Worthing yesterday, visiting the Worthing Veterans Drop In at Worthing Town Hall while he was in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiny told them: "It's a big journey. I joined the French Foreign Legion aged 19 and I'm a Gulf War veteran, did Operation Desert Storm in 1991. When I came back, I had everything, I had my own business, I worked full time as a machine operator setter.

Allen Stokes, known as Tiny, visiting the Worthing Veterans Drop In at Worthing Town Hall. Picture: Allen Stokes

"I was engaged to be married but she couldn't lie next to me shouting, screaming, crying in my sleep. PTSD took everything. I spent 18 years as a veteran on the street. Five years ago, I was unconscious and it was the small CICs that put me back together mentally, to the point I sat down with my didgeridoo and saved every single penny. I got myself off the streets with the help of them."

Tiny said it came to him one night that he should set out on this journey. He had no route planned and no idea how long it would take. He set out from Plymouth on December 8, 2021, just before his birthday.

"I'm homeless again but it doesn't matter," he said. "I've enjoyed myself. It's absolutely fantastic. I'm still pushing forward. I've got arthritis, I'm asthmatic, diabetic and I've had two heart attacks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiny, from Telford in Shropshire, has walked up Ben Nevis and cycled to Dunnet Head, the most northerly point of the UK mainland, on his trip. He has been through seven tents, losing the last in the storms in Brighton, so had to spend last night in a shelter on Worthing seafront.

Allen Stokes, known as Tiny, is a Gulf War veteran and served in the French Foreign Legion. Picture: Allen Stokes

His next supply drop will be in Chichester. Tiny said he was 230 miles from finishing back in Plymouth but he has decided to add to the journey by visiting Hayling Island and the Isle of Wight.

Tiny is towing a big yellow trailer, weighing about 300kg, that he was gifted in Blackpool. He is expecting to spend another night on Worthing seafront and has been collecting donations from passers by.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/cycle-the-british-coast-for-british-veterans for more information and to make a donation.

Friend Liam Stanley, who set up the fundraiser, said: "Allen has always dedicated as much time and passion into helping the less fortunate veterans as he possibly can. This task he has set himself is no small task. He has chosen to stay and sleep on the roadside, meaning he is out in all weathers battling through.