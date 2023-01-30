Giant of modern music Tom Jones will be heading to Brighton this summer for an open-air show as part of the Brighton Valley Concert Series.

Tom Jones

Taking place at Stanmer Park on July 5, tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10am via http://www.livenation.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Sir Tom Jones continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma. With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry. This July, he’s set to deliver a truly unforgettable show in the height of Brighton summertime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brighton Valley is a brand-new series of summer concerts based in Stanmer Park, Brighton near the Amex Stadium. The stunning venue surrounded by beautiful hills and woodland will play host to some of the biggest names in pop, rock, dance and everything in between. The site has excellent transport links via Falmer station meaning it is only ten minutes from Brighton central and less than 1hr 20min from London. The site postcode is BN1 9RE”