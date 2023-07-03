Toots and cheers greet Sussex West's Sea of Red celebration for Trefoil Guild's 80th birthday

​​Car horns were tooted and passers by cheered as Trefoil Guild members from across the Sussex West county group formed a Sea of Red in Littlehampton as part of a region-wide celebration for the national 80th birthday.

Sussex West county group formed a Sea of Red in Littlehampton as part of a region-wide celebration for Trefoil Guild's national 80th birthday

Members of various local groups formed a line to help a red ribbon, linking up with others across the coast, including the Sussex Central county group at Lancing.

Margaret Goodyer, president of Sussex West Trefoil Guild, said: "We had an excellent turnout, nearly 80 members of the Trefoil Guild from Southwick, Storrington, Worthing, Bognor Regis, Selsey, Midhurst, Rustington and Littlehampton.

"This was to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Trefoil Guild nationally. The Red Ribbon Line Day was for our particular region, London and South East England area, so the red line was hopefully along the Sussex and Kent coast, with Surrey joining in and then across some of the London bridges, also.

"At Littlehampton, we interacted with the public and we gave away pens and leaflets about the Trefoil Guild. Cars were hooting and cheering and public very interested. It was a very successful day."

The county group forming a red ribbon line on Lancing Beach Green included members from Burgess Hill, Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Henfield, Horsham and Southwater

Trefoil is part of the Girlguiding family, a space that welcomes everyone aged 18 and over to meet new people, challenge themselves and make lifelong friends. It is a place to find friendship, give support, get involved and get active. Visit www.trefoilguild.co.uk for more information.

