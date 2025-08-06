Top 10 attractions in Chichester, according to TripAdvisor

By Henry Bryant
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:20 BST
With the summer holidays here and people looking to enjoy the West Sussex city in the sun, here’s a list of the top attractions.

Whether it’s the beauty of West Dean Gardens or a fun day out at Goodwood for one of their motor events, there’s something for everyone in Chichester.

Here are some of the top attractions in the West Sussex city, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Weald and Downland Museum

2. 2 - Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

The Tangmere Military Aviation Museum covers the period from the First World War to the Jet age with a selection of unique aircraft and mementos associated with this historic site. Photo: TripAdvisor

3. 3- Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens

Welcome to the largest Roman home in Britain. Imagine the luxury that would once have surrounded the proud owner of this lavish Roman residence in Chichester, West Sussex. On TripAdvisor, they are rated 4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,124 reviews. Photo: TripAdvisor

4. 4- West Dean Gardens

West Dean Gardens is one of the greatest restored Gardens open to the public in England. Wander through the 300 foot long Edwardian pergola, visit the restored Victorian glasshouses, Walled Kitchen Gardens, Sunken Garden and orchards.It's been rated 4.4 stars from 802 reviews. Photo: Contributed

