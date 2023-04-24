Edit Account-Sign Out
Top 5 most haunted places in Sussex, according to an AI chatbot

There are plenty of spooky places in Sussex but where is the most haunted?

By Ellis Peters
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a ghost hunter and select the five most haunted places in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on weekend breaks in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

According to ChatGPT, the information was obtained from various online sources, including hauntedrooms.co.uk, spookyisles.com, and theghostbook.co.uk.

Here are the top five most haunted places in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Borde Hill Garden - A 16th-century manor house with a ghostly resident known as the Blue Lady. She is said to have died in the house after falling in love with a servant

Michelham Priory - An Augustinian monastery turned Tudor mansion that is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including a monk and a lady in grey

A ruined Norman castle

The George Inn - An old coaching inn in the town of Rye that is said to be haunted by the ghost of a former landlord who died in the building

