Top 5 most haunted places in Sussex, according to an AI chatbot
There are plenty of spooky places in Sussex but where is the most haunted?
We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a ghost hunter and select the five most haunted places in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on weekend breaks in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.
According to ChatGPT, the information was obtained from various online sources, including hauntedrooms.co.uk, spookyisles.com, and theghostbook.co.uk.
See more: Haunted Horsham: Shadowy figure walks into traffic on the A24, Desirable property: Grade 2 listed house for sale in sought after area of famous Sussex seaside town, Sussex brewery Harvey's brews new beer to celebrate coronation of King Charles
Here are the top five most haunted places in Sussex, according to ChatGPT: