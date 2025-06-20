Top brand ice creams delivered to your workplace or home

With the soaring summer temperatures, what better way to relax and cool down in the heatwave, than with a nice cold ice cream. Whether in the workplace or at home, Lickee in Burgess Hill seem to have the perfect solution.

Lickee, a Burgess Hill based company, offers pick and mix boxes delivered directly to your door. You can choose to have ten, twenty, or sixty icecreams in your pack and select from some of your favourites including Cadbury, Walls, Magnum, Cornetto, Nestle, Ben and Jerry's, and more. Your order is shipped direct to your door with dry ice to keep them fresh and perfectly frozen, which can then be recycled. So there’s absolutely no need to leave home!

A Lickee spokesperson said "We understand that choice is important to our customers. That’s why we offer an extensive array of flavours, ranging from timeless classics to exciting seasonal specialties. With each visit, you’ll find an ever-evolving selection that caters to all palates and preferences. Vegan? No problem. We offer a variety of dairy-free options, so everyone can join in the ice cream fun too."

"We take pride in delivering a consistent and exceptional experience to our customers and we can’t wait for you and your friends to join us on the Lickee journey at Lickee.co.uk"