Aaron and Sarah Bruce – who took over as licensees at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, last week – have now joined forces with House of Stand Up to start the shows in October.
Meanwhile, they are holding a fun-filled ‘launch weekend’ this Saturday and Sunday (August 12 and 13) with famed DJ Double O on Saturday night and tribute artist Kylie Dyer performing on Sunday evening. There will also be a bouncy castle for children.
And Aaron and Sarah are lining up more fun for the future when House of Stand Up stage regular Saturday gigs at the pub beginning on October 7. House of Stand Up says it presents its “own brand of live comedy throughout London and the Home Counties, with up to five top comedians performing at each venue.
"Whether you like observational comedy, one liners, comedy magicians or musical comedians there will be a line-up of comics you will absolutely love and enjoy.
"All our acts perform on the London Comedy Circuit and appear regularly at top clubs like 'The Comedy Store' and 'Up The Creek' and many are mainstays of the current television comedy scene.”
When Aaron and Sarah took over as licensees, they said: “We just want to ‘create a nice vibe.’ And they say they want to get involved with the local community. “We welcome all enquiries for charities and good cause fundraising party venue hire as we have an amazing large function room space.”