Top London chef opening pop-up restaurant in Hastings Old Town.
Luca Mattia, comes to Hastings with an enviable reputation having worked for the past 25 years in restaurants such as Locanda Locatelli, Soho House and Sushisamba.
He will be running the evenings at Petit Fi, in George Street, and they will include a ten course Valentines Day tasting menu.
Items on the menu include dishes such as steamed local mussels with Szechuan pepper, white wine and lemongrass, seared tuna steak mignon, with pineapple and chilli chutney and black sesame and raspberry ravioli with sweet ricotta, orange and candied pistachio.
Locanda Locatelli, where Luca worked, is a Michelin starred Italian restaurant located in the 5-star Churchill Hotel on Seymour Street in London’s West End. Sushisamba is based at London’s Covent garden, at the famed Opera Terrace atop the historic Grade II-listed market building.
Luca, who is originally from Naples, also offers cookery lessons as well and you can engage with him on his Instagram page @luca.mattia76. To book a meal, you can Whatsapp Luca on 07807588275.