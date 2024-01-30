Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luca Mattia, comes to Hastings with an enviable reputation having worked for the past 25 years in restaurants such as Locanda Locatelli, Soho House and Sushisamba.

He will be running the evenings at Petit Fi, in George Street, and they will include a ten course Valentines Day tasting menu.

Items on the menu include dishes such as steamed local mussels with Szechuan pepper, white wine and lemongrass, seared tuna steak mignon, with pineapple and chilli chutney and black sesame and raspberry ravioli with sweet ricotta, orange and candied pistachio.

Chef Lucca Mattia

Locanda Locatelli, where Luca worked, is a Michelin starred Italian restaurant located in the 5-star Churchill Hotel on Seymour Street in London’s West End. Sushisamba is based at London’s Covent garden, at the famed Opera Terrace atop the historic Grade II-listed market building.