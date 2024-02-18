Top Sussex farm attraction set to re-open for the season

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Hailsham, closed in November for the winter season but now it's back and bosses say it's better than ever.

Prices have also been frozen.

The farm attraction has been revamped and many new areas added. The Farm offers farmyard animals, including ducks, chicken, goats, sheep and many others as well as an adventure playground, including sandpit, mini racers, balance beams and mini golf.

Active Alley will allow visitors to test their physical activity while they can also explore Timber Town, Sharnfold's woodland village.

Other attractions include Puzzle Patch, with word searches and spot the difference and an Enchanted Enclosure, or you can go on a giant bug hunt in Critter Corne and explore sounds and create your own music in the Sound Station.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "We said back in November that we would reopen in the spring, and we are pleased with the huge changes that we have made.

"The break gave us the chance to see how we could make Sharnfold Farm even better than it was, and we are chuffed with the result. In particular, we are pleased with our newly-renovated cafe and shop. It's a space that's not just a shop and cafe but a haven for all things cozy, stylish, and delicious."

Half-price entrance is available from March 29 until April 14 but you must pre-book.

Farm trail tickets are £6.45 per person when you pre-book: thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/whats-on

Booking fees apply. Under twos go free. Attraction tickets are £7.95 on the gate. Half price offer only applies when pre-booking online.

