Hillbilly Vegas play the Carlisle on Friday February 9.

The one-off concert, at the famous Hastings rock pub, was secured by Hastings promoters Conquest Music.

Cliff Evans from Conquest Music, said: “If you're looking to kick off your Fat Tuesday celebrations in true Southern Country/Rock/Americana style then get yourself along to The Carlisle this Friday 9th Feb.”

Hailing from Oklahoma, USA, these Hillbillies have had four Top Ten Billboard hits and have just completed a very successful first tour of the UK in support of their new album 'The Great Southern Hustle' which was released by Hastings based record label Conquest Music.

Hillbilly Vegas vocalist Steve Harris said: "We'd heard about the incredible music scene you folks have in your town and we really wanted to bring something special along and share our music with you and be part of your Fat Tuesday Festival celebrations. Being American, we also love our food and we've been told that we can't leave Hastings without trying The Albion's legendary pies. We don't need too much persuading!"

Everyone who comes to the show gets a free CD of the Limited Edition tour album - 'Let It Roll!'