Top West Sussex air cadet twins in VE Day service at Westminster Abbey
Iona and Bethan Holmes, 17, from Henfield – along with their parents Morven and Mike – later spoke of their delight at being invited to attend the ceremony during which Bethan carried out a reading after being selected to do so by the BBC.
The girls, who attend Farlington School in Horsham, joined the air cadets at 1140 Steyning Squadron three years ago. Both were later promoted to Cadet Warrant Officer – the youngest in Sussex ever to achieve the rank.
They were asked if one of them would move squadron to help share their leadership and experience across the wing – and Bethan moved to 1440 Shoreham Squadron where she is now based.
Mum Morven said: “RAFAC has given them strong leadership skills, First Aid instructors’ qualifications, teaching qualifications, field craft skills, cyber and radio skills, gliding, flying and range opportunities, making new friends and supporting new cadets to get the most out of cadets.”
Both girls have separately represented RAFAC and attended Ypres for the official WW1 memorial service. Both were put forward for the RAFAC Dacre Sword – an award given annually to the top all-round cadet in the Air Training Corps.
Morven added: “Mike and I were both delighted that Iona and Bethan were selected to attend the 80th VE service,” adding: “We were also delighted they offered us tickets. To be in Westminster Abbey together and to support Bethan during her critical role in the service made us all very proud and honoured to celebrate our veterans.”
And to add to it all, Mike and Morven found themselves seated just six rows away from King Charles – with Mike next to Lib Dem leader Ed Davey.