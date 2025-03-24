Top West Sussex chef stars in TV's Great British Menu 2025

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
A Michelin-starred chef at a top West Sussex restaurant will be displaying his culinary skills tonight (Monday) on the TV show Great British Menu 2025.

Jean Delport, executive chef at Restaurant Interlude on the Leonardslee Gardens Estate at Lower Beeding, is representing London and the south east in the prestigious BBC Two competition.

The show – now in its 20th year and hosted by Andi Oliver – invites the UK’s top chefs to create dishes inspired by this year’s theme: historical figures from the past of their region with the winning dishes being served at a magnificent banquet at Blenheim Palace.

Jean Delport says he’s honoured to take part in the show, bringing his signature approach to the competition. Nestled within the 240-acre Leonardslee estate, Restaurant Interlude is renowned for its multi-course tasting menu, featuring locally foraged and estate-grown ingredients, combined with South African heritage influences.

Jean Delport, executive chef at Restaurant Interlude on the Leonardslee estate at Lower Beeding, is among finalists on the BBC TV show Great British Menu 2025placeholder image
Jean Delport, executive chef at Restaurant Interlude on the Leonardslee estate at Lower Beeding, is among finalists on the BBC TV show Great British Menu 2025

Jean said: “It’s an incredible honour to take part in Great British Menu, especially in such a landmark year for the competition. The brief was particularly exciting as it allowed me to draw on the rich history of London and the south east, while still staying true to my style of cooking – elevating ingredients from the land around us and telling a story through my dishes. I’m looking forward to competing alongside such talented chefs and seeing how our individual styles come together in the competition.”

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Jean honed his fine dining skills in the Cape Winelands before making the move to the UK to lead Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee.

Within a year of opening in 2018, Interlude was awarded its first Michelin star, and in 2023, it earned a Green Michelin Star for its commitment to sustainability. Jean’s cuisine is rooted in foraging, hyper-seasonality, and showcasing the unique flavours of wild and estate-grown produce, with influences from his South African heritage.

Jean will be competing alongside some of the region’s most talented chefs: Eran Tibi – Kapara & Bala Baya, London; Eve-Marie Seemann – Apricity, London; and Jason Howard – Modern Caribbean Chef.

