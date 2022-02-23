Vicky Vaughan had waited until the Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for the storm in her area, before she decided to go out and experience the high-speed winds on West Worthing Beach at 4pm on Friday, February 18.

Vicky said: "I just wanted to get out there because it was so exciting. I was just walking on the beach and wanted to see what the sea had thrown onto it, because the tide was out at that point.

There was this really strong wind that started blowing across and I reckon it was the start of a tornado. It went mad, I came up from the beach because I feared for my safety and the gusts were really strong. It was a weird feeling."

According to The Met Office, a tornado is 20 to 100 metres wide at the surface, lasts for a few minutes and has a track of around a mile. Wind speeds for these weather events typically range from 75 to 100 mph.

At the peak of Storm Eunice, gusts of up to 80mph hit coastal locations like Worthing. The tornado, according to Vicky, managed to stay on the beach and did not cause any damage to people or property.

