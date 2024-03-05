Town hall "looks like it's preparing itself for war" - Bognor councillors say listed building needs TLC

The town hall makes it looks like Bognor Regis is “preparing for a war”, councillors said in a full meeting last night (March 04).
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:43 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT
Introducing his motion to the full council, member and business owner Danny Dawes said the state of the town hall betrayed a lack of civic pride and urged members to write to Arun District Council to find out how much it would cost to set things right.

"The town council looks like its preparing itself for war,” he said. “We just need some pride, and doing that is simple, it’s easy. None of us would be here if we weren’t proud of this town."

His motion, submitted to the town council ahead of the meeting, described the town hall as “appalling”, adding: “If you look at the appearance of our twin towns Town Halls you will no doubt be as embarrassed as I am and, on that point, even the plaques marking our twinning are in a terrible state and the upkeep of these I believe is down to the Town Council.”

Bognor Regis Town Hall.

"Look at the civic centre, it’s lovely. Look at the towns we’re twinned with, they’re lovely,” he later told the council. “Talk to town force, find out how much it costs and then go to Arun and offer to do it.”Other councillors agreed with the motion, with town mayor Francis Oppler saying the town hall feels “unloved”.

"If the cost is reasonable we should do it,” added Roger Nash.

Voting on the issue, members agreed to collate a list of issues with the town hall, and to write a letter to Arun District Council calling for action.

