Town mayor declares King Charles III the UK's new sovereign at Bognor's proclamation ceremony

Starting at 4.30pm, the ceremony took place alongside hundreds of similar ceremonies up and down the country.

Mayor John Barrett read the Proclamation of Accession aloud to members of the public after it was handed to him by a sea cadet from TS Sir Alec Rose.

Addressing the public before reading the official proclamation, Cllr Barrett said it was his ‘humble duty’ to bring the news of His Majesty’s accession to Bognor Regis.

“We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II. Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember, with affection and gratitude, the lifetime of service given by our longest serving monarch."

Following the proclamation, Major Matt Butler, from the Bognor Regis branch of the salvation army, led a prayer in which he praised Her Majesty’s hard work and wished good fortune on our new monarch.

He said: “We pray for Queen Elizabeth and her exceptional reign, her deep affection for her people, her lifelong desire to serve the Common good. Her humility and grace, hard work and dedication.

“Let Her Majesty’s example of dignity, integrity and service to others be our inspiration for the days ahead, and let us all dedicate ourselves to the task of continuing the noble legacy that she as bestowed on us.”King Charles III was formally proclaimed king on Saturday (September 10) in a watershed ceremony at St James’ Palace. It came shortly after a poignant first address in which he praised his ‘darling mama’ for a lifetime of service.

During the ceremony, flags which were lowered in mourning for the late sovereign briefly returned to full mast, recognising Charles’ new reign.

The proclamation took place at 11am on the balcony of the palace, shortly after the beginning of the Privy Council, which started at 10am. Attending alongside his Majesty was the Queen Consort Camilla and the new heir to the throne Prince William.