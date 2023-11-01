Town's new card shop opens for business
Cards Direct opened on London Road, in Bognor Regis, on October 25, giving residents and shoppers access to its range of value greetings cards and gifts.
The shop, which also has branches in Farnham, Poole, Birmingham, and London prides itself on providing customers with quality products at factory prices.
The shop will be in direct competition with another value greetings card shop, Card Factory, which also has a branch on London Road.
But the team at Cards Direct are confident they can hold their own. The website makes clear the business values “exceptional customer service,” maintaining the “highest standards,” “honesty and integrity.”
Established in 2012, the business has 55 outlets in shopping districts all over the UK.