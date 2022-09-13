Traders launch appeal to keep the lights on in Hastings Old Town

The George Street lights

The 400 metres of lights went up in 2020 and have been paid for by one George Street business – Mames Place fashions.

Bob Tipler, landlord of the Albion pub, said: “Unbeknown to me Mames have been paying for this themselves, which is generous, but grossly unfair as so many businesses and local people benefit from them.

"With rising energy prices we want to share the burden, otherwise they will have yo come down.”

Robbie Clark, of Hastings Old Town Traders, said: “The lights have been up since 2022.

"They are one every day of the year as we took a vote on this, considering what a difference it made to the community in the evening, as well as improving safety and making George Street more inviting.

"During the summer they are on two – three hours a day and six hours in the winter.

"We estimate that it costs £121 a month to keep them on. There are 400 metres of festoon lighting – that is a lot of lights.

"It has all been paid for by Mames Place, apart from the very kind donations of a few businesses over the last year. We now have to ask for some help for payment with this.”