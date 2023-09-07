Traffic jams on A23 due to oil spillage from car crash
Motorists on the A23 northbound are witnessing severe delays due a crash involving two cars and an oil spillage.
According to the AA Travelwatch, two lanes are closed from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to Broxmead Lane due to spillage from the road traffic collision.
The congestion leads all the way to Albourne Junction and drivers are being delayed by up to 20 minutes on their journey.
A sweeper has been requested and Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.
More to follow…..