Train conductor assaulted by youths in Worthing whilst helping disabled passenger

A train conductor was assaulted by a youngster at Worthing Station whilst helping a disabled customer off the train.

The conductor was attacked whilst placing a ramp on to the train for a disabled customer, GTR said.

Govia Thameslink Railway has confirmed one of its conductors was assaulted on Thursday afternoon (September 14), by one of two youths.

The conductor was attacked whilst placing a ramp on to the train for a disabled customer, GTR said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene and the British Transport Police said it is investigating the incident.

Sam Facey, GTR’s safety, health and security director, said: "We can confirm that one of our conductors was assaulted at Worthing on Thursday afternoon, September 14, by one of two youths.

“The conductor was working with a station colleague to place a ramp on to the train for a disabled customer. An ambulance attended, as did British Transport Police who are investigating.

"This is a shocking incident. Our staff have the right to work in safety and we will help the police in every way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We work very closely with British Transport Police and together we have a drive to reduce assaults and antisocial behaviour, in particular at hot spots along the coast such as Worthing."

A spokeswoman for BTP said: “Officers were called to Worthing Station yesterday, September 14, at around 1.30pm following reports of an assault on a member of rail staff.

“We attended along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the staff member was assessed by medics at the scene.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 311 of September 14.