Strikes are set to disrupt rail travel throughout West Sussex in the first week of January.

Rail operators are warning people to only travel ‘if absolutely necessary’ on January 3 and 4 and January 6 and 7 because of strikes by the RMT union.

No trains will run at all on January 5 due to industrial action by ASLEF drivers, Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern services will be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway said: “From now until Monday January 2 check before you travel due to national RMT train companies’ overtime ban

People are being warned of more travel disruption in January because of rail strikes

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trains may be subject to change and cancellation on the day.

“Pre-planned engineering work continues to close Victoria with trains diverted to London Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On New Year’s Eve the regular Saturday timetable will operate and Blackfriars will close towards midnight to help manage crowds watching the fireworks – please plan ahead and check last trains, as some will be before midnight.”

On Tuesday January 3, Wednesday January 4 and Friday and Saturday January 6 and 7 many routes will be closed entirely south of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will start later each day and finish earlier than normal – from 7.30am to 4.30/6.30pm – with last trains as early as 3.30pm on East Coast Main Line routes to/from London King’s Cross on Friday January 6.

The Gatwick Express will not run but Gatwick will be served by eight trains an hour in each direction by Southern and Thameslink

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “With regret, customers will need to find another way to reach their destination. No trains will run between St Neots, south of Peterborough, and London.

“Services will resume after the previous day’s strikes at around 7.30am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Govia Thameslink Railway chief operating officer Angie Doll said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption this ongoing RMT action will cause our customers over the entire festive period, until January 8.

“Regrettably, due to industrial action, our train services will be extremely limited in the first week of January with no trains at all on Thursday January 5. Please plan ahead and, if services are running, travel only if absolutely necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Services could also be subject to last-minute change on other days beforehand. On New Year’s Eve we’ll be running our regular Saturday timetable. We do have late night trains but it’s essential to check what’s running and your return journey before heading out.

“Vital engineering work is also closing much of the route north of London to Peterborough on Saturday and Sunday 7 and 8 January. Alternative travel advice is available online at nationalrail.co.uk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “No one wants to see these strikes go ahead, and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

“We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart. Passengers with tickets for between 3-7 January can use their ticket the day before the ticket date, or up to and including Tuesday January 10.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revised train times can be seen in online journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries (nationalrail.co.uk)