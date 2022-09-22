Train strikes: Brighton vs Tottenham in jeopardy as railway workers set to walkout on October 8

The RMT declared that that railway workers will walkout across the country on October 8 in their ongoing fight over jobs, pay and working conditions.

Over 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will take to picket lines, effectively shutting down the railway network.

This will affect a number of Southern and Thameslink services across Sussex – including Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League fixture again Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

Widespread action was due to take place on Thursday (September 15) and Saturday (September 17) but was cancelled following the death of the Queen Elisabeth II.

Train drivers at 12 rail companies represented by the Aslef union are also set to strike on Saturday (October 1) and Wednesday (October 5).

This will affect people travelling to London for the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 2 October.

The ongoing industrial dispute has raged on throughout the summer, commencing on June 21, after members of the RMT walked out over wages and planned changes to working practices that would involve redundancies.

RMT union members voted to strike after their demand for a 7% pay rise was rejected in favour of a 3% offer.

An initial three days of industrial action were scheduled for June 21,23 and 25 – with further disruption taking place in July and August.

The strikes have affected 80% of rail services across England, Scotland and Wales, with services that were running largely restricted to main lines and urban railways.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that it was encouraging that the new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union.

Mr Lynch said: "We welcome this more positive approach from the government to engage with us as a first step to finding a suitable settlement.

“However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action