Training exercise by Eastbourne RNLI turns into real emergency call as volunteers help save boat

The crew of the D Class inshore lifeboat were doing navigation exercises when they were tasked to a boat with engine failure near the entrance to Sovereign Harbour. They made their way to the casualty vessel and once they were on scene the decision was made to tow the vessel into the locks due to the vessel being close to the transit route in and out of the harbour.Once the casualty vessel was at a point of safety the crew returned to training the navigation exercises before returning to the inshore lifeboat station and getting the boat ready to launch again when needed.Helm Jim Edwards said: “As the vessel and the people on board were unable to get to into Sovereign Harbour under their own power we felt the safest course of action would be to establish a tow in order to get them to a place of safety and prevent harm to the people on board or damage to the vessel and other vessels entering or leaving the harbour.”The crew were then paged twice more later the same day to reports of a windsurfer in distress, but were stood down before launch as the windsurfer had made their own way ashore and for a second search, but were again stood down when the person believed to be missing was found safe.