Training Provider CEO participates in a swimathon in Uckfiled to raise money for cancer

Stephen Jeffery, CEO of the London Learning Consortium, will join thousands of swimmers to participate in the joint Swimathon Foundation, Cancer Research and Marie Curie fundraising event. 450 Swimming Pools around the UK will be filled with thousands of people swimming to beat cancer.

Stephen Jeffery, CEO at London Learning Consortium

On May13 at Uckfield Leisure Centre, Stephen Jeffery will be taking on the Swimathon Challenge 2023 to raise money for life-saving cancer treatment.

Cancer Research was founded in 2002 in the UK, although their work started with the Imperial Cancer Research Fund in 1902. Cancer Research has researched countless ground-breaking ways in which they can save the lives of those with the deadly disease. In London alone last year, 34,100 people were diagnosed with cancer. Did you know that it was scientists in London that came up with a drug that can extend the lives of men with prostate cancer? This is all thanks to the amazing funding that Cancer Research receives.

Stephen Jeffery said: “Cancer has affected so many of us in one way or another - be it ourselves, our families or our friends. That's why I want to do my part in the fight against this terrible disease by raising funds for cancer research and giving hope for a cancer-free future!”

Not only is the Swimathon Challenge raising money for Cancer Research, but it is also raising money for Mary Curie and The Swimathon Foundation. Marie Curie works tirelessly to provide state-of-the-art end-of-life care and research into terminal illnesses to make a difference to over 69,000 people a year.

Since the inception of The Swimathon Foundation, it has helped raise over £55 million for charities like Cancer Research, Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation and many more! It aims to get people around the world involved in raising money for charities that make a difference in people’s lives every day.

Stephen Jeffery explains “As someone who regularly swims, I've decided to take on the challenge of the 2023 Swimathon and swim an incredible number of lengths to support this important cause. Please join me in making a difference by giving what you can and helping to encourage me, as well as many others, in reaching our goals.”

So come on down and donate to a great cause from one of London’s most active training provider founders.