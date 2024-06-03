Trains between Brighton and Seaford running as normal after disruption earlier this morning
The first trains to run were the 06.35 Brighton to Seaford, 07.24 Seaford to Brighton, but both only got the greenlight after a massive early-morning effort by railway staff.
At 3.54am this morning, it was revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that the line between Brighton and Lewes was blocked as a result of damage to the third rail. The following services were affected:
Seaford to Brighton:
- 0450
- 0524
- 0554
- 0624
- 0651
Brighton to Seaford:
- 0541
- 0611
Existing tickets were accepted on bus routes and alternative train services in an effort to get customers to their destinations.
"Trains along this route are powered by an electric third rail. The damage to this rail means that electricity cannot reach the track and trains are not able to run,” a spokesperson said.
“This means that trains will need to be cancelled or diverted via Plumpton to avoid the area.”
By 5.38am, the line between Brighton and Lewes had reopened, but services between Seaford and Brighton remained suspended until 7.17 this morning due to stock displacement.
