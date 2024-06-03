Trains between Brighton and Seaford running as normal after disruption earlier this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trains between Brighton and Seaford are running as normal once again today (June 3), following serious disruption earlier this morning.

The first trains to run were the 06.35 Brighton to Seaford, 07.24 Seaford to Brighton, but both only got the greenlight after a massive early-morning effort by railway staff.

At 3.54am this morning, it was revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that the line between Brighton and Lewes was blocked as a result of damage to the third rail. The following services were affected:

Seaford to Brighton:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Railway news.

- 0450

- 0524

- 0554

- 0624

- 0651

Brighton to Seaford:

- 0541

- 0611

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing tickets were accepted on bus routes and alternative train services in an effort to get customers to their destinations.

"Trains along this route are powered by an electric third rail. The damage to this rail means that electricity cannot reach the track and trains are not able to run,” a spokesperson said.

“This means that trains will need to be cancelled or diverted via Plumpton to avoid the area.”