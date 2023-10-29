Trains to and from Brighton cancelled following landslip, as Brighton V Fulham set to kick off
Southern Rail has made clear that the following stations will not be served in the direction towards Brighton:
- Falmer
- Moulsecoomb
- London Road (Brighton)
- Brighton.
Customers have been advised to take an alternative route to their destination, and to expect an extension to their journey time of up to 35 minutes.
Disruption is expected to last until 12.30 this afternoon, and affected customers could be entitled to compensation. They have been advised to keep their train ticket and make a note of their journey, since both will be required to support any claims.
The landslip comes as fans travel to the Brighton Vs Fulham game in Brighton stadium today (October 29), which is set to kick-off at 2pm.
UPDATE: as of 10.42am, the lines were partially reopened, after members of Network Rail carried out a safety inspection on the line. Trains are running once again, but customers are advised to check their travel time, since some delays and cancellations are expected to continue.