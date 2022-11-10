The decision has now been made to transfer Cardiac Intervention services from the Conquest Hospital to Eastbourne DGH.

This decision is unfair, undemocratic and a fatal example of levelling down.

The Conquest Hospital's emergency department

Each day around 530 people are admitted to hospital in the UK with an acute MI heart attack. A million people in the UK have had an acute MI.

Around 40 % of these have a STEMI (a ST elevation Myocardial Infarct on the ECG) which requires an angioplasty to insert a stent to open up blocked coronary arteries. This stops the heart muscle dying.

This must be done as soon as possible. For each 10 minute delay from 60 to 180 minutes “door to balloon” over 3% of people die. It’s a linear curve.

Hastings has 22 of 24 most deprived wards in Sussex, high numbers of smokers and lowest life expectancy, mostly death from cardiovascular disease.

Surely you put your best life saving service where there is most need, that is in Hastings, mid way between the two ends of East Sussex, Ashford and Brighton?

For safety the interventional service should be in both sites. If it has to be one site and it’s Eastbourne, that leaves a 50 mile gap to the East.

Remember each 10 minute delay another 3% die. I know as I was a GP for 35 years in Hastings.

