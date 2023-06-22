The first stage of the transformation of the former Brewers Fayre site in Bognor Regis has begun, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.

Vibrant and colourful graphic designs have been unveiled on the vacant seafront site of Bognor’s former Brewers Fayre building.

The graphics are the first stage of the council’s creation of a welcoming space over the summer, which, it is hoped, will enliven the site while longer-term plans take shape.

Next week, seating, planning, and sign-posting to other local businesses will be introduced.

First stage of Brewers Fayre transformation begins. Photo: Bognor Regis BID.

Neil Taylor, regeneration lead for Arun District Council, said: “We appreciate the importance of the Regis Centre site to the Bognor Regis community. We are therefore pleased to be working with the BID to enhance the outside of the building, creating a welcoming space for the community and visitors to enjoy over the summer in conjunction with Place St Maur. At the same time, the theatre rejuvenation plans are moving forward at pace, with our planning application expected to be submitted in the next few weeks.”

The news comes alongside a continuing debate as to the future of the site, which was transferred to Arun District Council as part of a landswap deal intended to facilitate refurbishment works on the Alexandra Theatre.

During an Economy Committee meeting on Monday, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party members argued for turning the site into a Royal Hall – just as it was in the 80s and 90s.

Conservative councillors challenged these ideas, claiming the royal hall option had not been properly researched or costed.