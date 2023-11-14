Transport Minister Huw Merriman visits Pevensey and Westham School to kick off UK Parliament Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year the MP kicked off Parliament Week by joining Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School pupils for a whole of school assembly to talk about his work as a Member of Parliament. He was also asked to introduce the theme of their new learning journey “Courageous Advocacy.”

The pupils then discussed with Huw what they thought it meant. They gave examples of how they could stand up for a person or an issue they cared about such as road safety outside the school and looking after the environment.

Following the assembly, Huw met with the new School Council representatives. They explained to the MP how they were elected by their classmates to represent them and why they wanted to take on the role and responsibility.

Mr Merriman said: “It is always such a pleasure to visit the pupils of Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School. The school always takes part in UK Parliament Week when the children learn about democracy, Parliament and government. I am really pleased to support them in this.”