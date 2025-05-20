A swan had to be rescued by wildlife rescue volunteers after becoming stuck in thick mud in a Bexhill lake on Sunday (May 18).

The incident happened in the lake at Egerton Park.

The lake has been gradually emptied in recent days so work can start to replace the sluice valve and repair the outlet chamber.

Work is expected to take eight days to complete, Rother District Council said.

The swan stuck in mud in Egerton Park Lake in Bexhill

Wildlife Matters Rescue, crews from Bexhill fire station and technical units from Battle and Lewes, and the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) were all despatched to the lake to help rescue the swan, which is expected to make a full recovery.

Jill Lethbridge, Wildlife Matters Rescue spokesperson, said: “The swan would have died without our intervention. Whilst I understand the decision to drain the lake, this has been done at nesting season, with no escape ramps and with no provision to check the ongoing effect on the wildlife there.

“A lot of greenery has been stripped back around the lake, leaving ducklings with nowhere to hide from predators, and much of the lake itself is now just thick mud and sludge.”

A council spokesperson said: “Rother District Council is carrying out the work to improve the ability to control the release of lake water into the sea to maintain a safe water level and reduce the risk of flooding in the park.

The swan being rescued from the lake

"The work is also part of ongoing widespread investigations by the Environment Agency and Southern Water into how Bexhill’s bathing water quality can be improved and may play a small but significant part in helping to reduce levels of contamination in the sea.”

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “Although it is usual for lakes to have a certain level of contamination from birds, wildfowl and aquatics, recent investigations have shown that water released from Egerton Park Lake may, at times, be negatively affecting Bexhill’s bathing water quality.

“So, we’ve taken the decision to carry out the work to improve the management of water release now, before the main bathing season starts.”

The council said the draining of the lake was done slowly over a period of five days to minimise the impact on wildfowl and enable fish, which are all saltwater species, to make their way back out to sea, and to reduce the stirring up of the lake sediment.