The caravans arrived and set up camp at Goring Gap, Marine Drive yesterday (Friday, May 24).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Goring Gap, Marine Drive, Goring on Friday (May 24).

“We are working closely with West Sussex County Council to monitor and resolve the situation.

“The public are encouraged to report any crime or suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

