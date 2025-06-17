Travellers have been issued notices to leave by Eastbourne Borough Council after setting up camp at the Fort Fun car park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the travellers were reported on the site on Sunday, June 8.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The travellers remain on the site but have indicated plans to leave within the next 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Welfare checks took place last week and waste bins put in place.

Fort Fun, Eastbourne.

“Subsequently, our officers served Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated - we will seek a summons from court to remove the travellers if necessary.

“We also continue to liaise with Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council’s Gypsy and Traveller Team.”