Travellers issued notices to leave after setting up camp at car park in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:23 BST
Travellers have been issued notices to leave by Eastbourne Borough Council after setting up camp at the Fort Fun car park.

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the travellers were reported on the site on Sunday, June 8.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The travellers remain on the site but have indicated plans to leave within the next 24 hours.

“Welfare checks took place last week and waste bins put in place.

Fort Fun, Eastbourne.placeholder image
Fort Fun, Eastbourne.

“Subsequently, our officers served Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated - we will seek a summons from court to remove the travellers if necessary.

“We also continue to liaise with Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council’s Gypsy and Traveller Team.”

