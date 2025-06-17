Travellers issued notices to leave after setting up camp at car park in Eastbourne
Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the travellers were reported on the site on Sunday, June 8.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The travellers remain on the site but have indicated plans to leave within the next 24 hours.
“Welfare checks took place last week and waste bins put in place.
“Subsequently, our officers served Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated - we will seek a summons from court to remove the travellers if necessary.
“We also continue to liaise with Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council’s Gypsy and Traveller Team.”