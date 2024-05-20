Travellers leaving Felpham Recreation Ground, council says
A community of Travellers left the King George V Recreation Ground in Felpham yesterday evening (May 19), having arrived over the weekend.
Reporting the issue, a spokesperson for Arun District Council’s Parks and Greenspaces Team said teams are on standby to clear the area and secure the site once again.
The spokesperson also promised that teams will be ‘reviewing’ existing deterrents on the site but noted that it is a difficult site to police due to access requirements for maintenance and emergency vehicles year round.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.