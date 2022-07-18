Travellers set up camp on St Leonards site

A small number of caravans and cars were seen at Old Bathing Pool site this morning (July 18).

Caravans and cars were seen at Old Bathing Pool site this morning (Monday, July 18).

The grounds are a strict no camping area which prohibits sleeping in a motorhome on the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently five authorised traveller sites owned by East Sussex County Council. However, none of these fall under the Hastings borough.

A small number of caravans and cars were seen at Old Bathing Pool site this morning (July 18).

Residents are able to contact East Sussex County Council to report an unauthorised encampment.

An unauthorised encampment is where people set up home on land in a vehicle or caravan without the landowner’s permission.

The council will then check on the site to evaluate if there are any welfare issues with the occupants and whether the encampment is obstructing the highway or public rights of way.

Checks will also be carried out to investigate if the encampment is negatively impacting the community, including any disruption to local residents, and general concerns raised by members of the public.