Travellers spotted at Chichester School

Travellers have been spotted at a school in Chichester. Pic by Eddie Mitchell

A small number of caravans and cars were seen spotted at The Prebendal School playing fields this morning, July 13.

Chichester District Council has recently updated its ‘Advice for Residents’ section on illegal encampments at www.chichester.gov.uk/gypsiesandtravellers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This covers frequently asked questions and explains the process the council and its partners have to follow when an illegal encampment occurs.

Travellers have been spotted at a school in Chichester.

The page also explains how the Gypsy and Travellers Transit site operates.

The Prebendal School has been asked for comment.

Travellers have been spotted at a school in Chichester.