Travellers warned: No trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport this weekend
Rail replacement bus services will be operating with passengers advised to board the rail replacement bus between Gatwick and East Grinstead to travel onwards by train to London – and vice versa. There will be rail replacement bus services between Gatwick and Redhill, and separately between Redhill and East Croydon, but this will not be the fastest route between London and Gatwick.
Trains south of Gatwick will also be running a reduced service.
Full information is available on the National Rail website. https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/purley-gatwick-airport-20240120/
Routes affected are:Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Brighton; Southern between Watford Junction and Shepherds Bush, between London Bridge and Caterham, between London Victoria and Reigate / Gatwick Airport / Horsham / Brighton / Worthing / Littlehampton / Bognor Regis / Chichester / Havant / Portsmouth & Southsea / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central / Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore, and also between Purley and Tattenham Corner; Thameslink between Peterborough and Horsham, between Cambridge and Three Bridges / Brighton, between Luton and Gatwick Airport / Three Bridges, and also between Bedford and Three Bridges.