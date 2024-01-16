Travellers are being warned there will be no trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport this coming weekend (Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21) because of planned engineering works.

Rail replacement bus services will be operating with passengers advised to board the rail replacement bus between Gatwick and East Grinstead to travel onwards by train to London – and vice versa. There will be rail replacement bus services between Gatwick and Redhill, and separately between Redhill and East Croydon, but this will not be the fastest route between London and Gatwick.

Trains south of Gatwick will also be running a reduced service.

Full information is available on the National Rail website. https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/purley-gatwick-airport-20240120/

