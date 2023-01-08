Today, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including its three hotels near Brighton over the last 12 months. With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK, detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Brighton:
A six foot cardboard rainbow - Brighton Travelodge
A 20 gold star balloon bouquet – Hickstead Travelodge
A grandmother – Brighton Seafront Travelodge
A Samsung Infinity hoverboard – Brighton Seafront Travelodge
A butter board – Hickstead Travelodge
A pair of Boxing gloves signed by Chris Eubank – Brighton Travelodge
Two cases of Brighton Gin – Brighton Seafront Travelodge
A set of Missoni towels – Brighton Travelodge
A marriage certificate – Brighton Seafront Travelodge
An ice cream van – Hickstead Travelodge
The 2022 lost and found inventory report revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind at Travelodge hotels, especially across the group’s London, Edinburgh and Cardiff hotels. There were enough Union Jack flags left behind to run across the breadth of London. One forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen in photographs.