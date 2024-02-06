In a project led by charity Treebourne, 70 volunteers worked to plant 2,000 trees along Warren Hill on Sunday (February 4). The project seeks to create a new wildlife corridor in an ‘exposed’ area of the South Downs and offset some of the losses from ash tree dieback in the area.

Treebourne trustee Gareth Jones said: “On a blustery Sunday morning, a remarkable display of community spirit unfolded as 70 enthusiastic volunteers, spanning all age groups, came together to plant a diverse mix of over 2,000 native tree hedging species.

"The event was a part of a much larger council-led initiative aimed at creating wildlife corridors through the establishment of a series of narrow tree bands.

"These corridors will enhance wildlife connectivity between the old dew ponds and lay the foundation for what will become new green boundaries for grazing areas.

"The goal of projects like this is to not only improve local biodiversity but also strengthen community ties with our natural environment.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who made this event possible.”

If you would like to get involved in the charity’s future projects, visit: www.treebourne.org/get-involved.

