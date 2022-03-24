Trees arrive at Place St Maur as work on £1.5 million Bognor Regis project continues

Photos from January show that huge amounts of earth have been dug up in anticipation of the site's new paving, seating and lighting.

Work on the £1.5 million project started in October last year. Once finished, council bosses hope it will mark the first step Bognor's regeneration, with water features, adequate space for events and a flexible plaza area. It is anticipated to provide an attractive and welcoming gateway between the seafront and the town centre.