Trees arrive at Place St Maur as work on £1.5 million Bognor Regis project continues

Trees arrived at Place St Maur yesterday (March 23) as work on the regenerative project continues.

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:08 pm

Trees arrived at the Place St Maur project yesterday as construction continues.

Photos from January show that huge amounts of earth have been dug up in anticipation of the site's new paving, seating and lighting.

Work on the £1.5 million project started in October last year. Once finished, council bosses hope it will mark the first step Bognor's regeneration, with water features, adequate space for events and a flexible plaza area. It is anticipated to provide an attractive and welcoming gateway between the seafront and the town centre.

Trees delivered to Place St Maur yesterday (March 23)

Trees