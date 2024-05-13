Tribute paid after death of Harry Symonds Jnr who ran Hastings Deluxe Amusement Centre with his family
Harry Symonds Jnr passed away on May 1 at his home in Battle.
Family friend Chris Lee paid tribute to Harry Jnr this week and said he had planned to retire and go travelling in Asia.
Chris said: “It is with the greatest sadness that the death of Harry Symonds Jnr is announced. He was 58. Harry, a well-known figure in Hastings, died at his home in Battle on May 1.
“‘Young’ Harry, as he was affectionately known, was the eldest son of Ann and Harry Symonds Snr and until last month he was a director of the family business, Coastal Amusements, which owned the Deluxe Amusements Centre on Hastings seafront.
“The company was sold in April and Harry Jnr had plans to retire and move to Hastings Old Town, spending some time over the coming months travelling to South East Asia.
“Despite being born with a heart murmur, Harry Jnr always eschewed doctors and medical advice. Educated at Eastbourne College he was exceptionally well read, able to discourse on a wide range of literature with insight. He was also a keen follower of F1 motor racing.
“After leaving school he joined the family business on the seafront and soon became a popular and familiar face in the business’s seafront arcades, chatting with customers with a quiet humour and engaging smile.”
Chris added that Harry’s younger brother, Mark, died in 2012.
Harry’s funeral will take place at Hastings Crematorium at 12.15pm on Thursday, May 30. The funeral cortege will leave from The Deluxe at around 11.30am where it will make its way to the crematorium.
Last month, his father, Harry Symonds Snr, a major player in the British amusement industry for more than 60 years, announced he was retiring after selling the Deluxe Amusement Centre.
