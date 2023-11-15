Tribute paid to ‘dependable and loving’ former Eastbourne councillor and football club president

Tributes have been paid to a former Eastbourne councillor and football club president who has passed away.

Former councillor and deputy mayor, Brian Jones passed away on October 28 aged 85 years.

Brian was born in Nuneaton and, after a career in the prison service, came to Eastbourne in 1975. He worked as the town centre social worker and became a specialist in adoptions from overseas.He became leader of The Memorial Square Action Group formed to rid the area of anti-social behaviour, and took a petition of over 15,000 signatures to 10 Downing Street calling for more policemen.

His wife, Louise has paid tribute to her ‘quiet, dependable, kind and loving’ husband.

She said: “He was known by many as a diligent councillor and deputy mayor for the Liberal Democrats between 1980 and 2000.

"As chairman of the tourist and economic development he was chief instigator in keeping Airbourne alive when a sponsor was not forthcoming

“His life’s passion has been football as a player and spectator. Until his death he was president of Eastbourne United Football Club.”

Eastbourne United also paid tribute to their former president.

A spokesperson said following the announced of Brian’s passing: “Everyone involved in Eastbourne United AFC mourns the death of Club President Brian Jones in the early hours of Saturday (October 28) morning.

“Everyone who knew Brian was aware of how ill he had been for a number of years now, and our love and prayers go to his family, particularly his wife Louise.

Brian leaves behind a wife Louise and a daughter Joanna.