Tribute paid to Eastbourne Town Football Club Committee member who passed away

A tribute has been paid to an Eastbourne Town Football Club committee member who has passed away following a long illness.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Field, a committee member and fan of Eastbourne Town Football Club passed away peacefully surrounded by members of his family following a long illness.

Wayne had been a committee member for a number of years and his work with the Saffrons club’s youth teams over the years helped develop homegrown talent that would go on to play in the first team setup and at higher levels across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Town Football Club said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and committee member, Wayne Field. Wayne touched the lives of so many with his wisdom, kindness and resilience. Surrounded by his loving family, Wayne passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Wayne Field, a committee member and fan of Eastbourne Town Football Club passed away peacefully surrounded by members of his family following a long illness. Picture: Eastbourne Town Football Club

"Wayne had been a committee member at Eastbourne Town Football Club for many years and was active in the youth section at Oldtown Boys & Girls for a long time before that as well. His work with our youth teams over the years helped develop homegrown talent that would go on to play in our First Team and at higher levels across Sussex.

"Such a loss, a great person who had time for everyone. Wayne’s commitment to our club and the community will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Mary, and the rest of the family.”