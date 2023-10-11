Tribute paid to Eastbourne Town Football Club Committee member who passed away
Wayne Field, a committee member and fan of Eastbourne Town Football Club passed away peacefully surrounded by members of his family following a long illness.
Wayne had been a committee member for a number of years and his work with the Saffrons club’s youth teams over the years helped develop homegrown talent that would go on to play in the first team setup and at higher levels across the county.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Town Football Club said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and committee member, Wayne Field. Wayne touched the lives of so many with his wisdom, kindness and resilience. Surrounded by his loving family, Wayne passed away peacefully after a long illness.
"Wayne had been a committee member at Eastbourne Town Football Club for many years and was active in the youth section at Oldtown Boys & Girls for a long time before that as well. His work with our youth teams over the years helped develop homegrown talent that would go on to play in our First Team and at higher levels across Sussex.
"Such a loss, a great person who had time for everyone. Wayne’s commitment to our club and the community will never be forgotten.
“Our thoughts are with his wife, Mary, and the rest of the family.”
“Rest in peace, Wayne”