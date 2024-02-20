Tribute paid to ‘genuine and compassionate’ former Consultant Obstetrician at Eastbourne District General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Kent Ayers, a former Consultant Obstetrician at Eastbourne District General Hospital, passed away on December 26, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his death, a former patient of Mr Ayers’, Monica Corrina-Kavakli, has paid tribute to him, calling him a ‘formidable character and an amazing consultant'

Mr Kent Ayers, a former Consultant Obstetrician at Eastbourne District General Hospital, passed away on December 26, 2023. Picture: Monica Corrina-Kavakli

Monica was referred into Mr Ayers’ care at Eastbourne DGH, after she fell pregnant just months after suffering a miscarriage.

She said: “Kent Ayers made an impression on us both from our very first appointment and although he couldn’t dispel all our anxieties, he instantly made us feel as if we were his only patients, assuring us he would be with us on our journey, all the way. He kept that promise quite literally.

“On the 3rd of July 2002, Kent delivered our daughter Ella into the world with the utmost dignity and love. Despite monitoring us weekly throughout the entire pregnancy, tragically, a few days earlier everything had changed. I went into the unit on a day Mr Ayers covered a clinic in Crowborough, concerned that all was not well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was seen by a locum who didn’t know my history and appeared to dismiss my concerns - 24 hours later Ella was gone.

“If it wasn’t for Kent, I genuinely believe, my husband Aydin and I would have given up all hope there and then, however, despite our grief, he didn’t allow us to.

“Over the next few years, we suffered two more miscarriages and had two premature babies. Kent delivered Samuel five weeks prematurely, by emergency caesarean in October 2003 when I suffered a placental abruption.

“In December 2004, Kent rushed us to The King George Hospital in Ilford, where Jessie was delivered nine weeks prematurely needing neonatal intensive care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions and his decisions on our behalf, quite literally saved their lives and we truly believe that if he had been there on that one day back in 2002, then he would have saved Ella too.

“Within a year of Jessie’s birth, it became apparent that the future of Eastbourne's Maternity Unit was in jeopardy which led to us joining forces with Liz Walke and Nigel Waterson to form the Save the DGH Campaign."

The Save the DGH Campaign Group was formed in 2006 and led by Chairperson Liz Walke who had been concerned about changes that had been proposed to local health services.

Supported by medics, businesses, community and church leaders, the group campaigned publicly to protest against NHS leaders at Eastbourne District General Hospital removing local obstetrics and other essential core services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ayers resigned from his post at the hospital in that year in protest to those aforementioned plans and at the time had said that senior managers at the hospital ‘refused to listen’ to arguments in favour of keeping the services in Eastbourne.

Monica added: “In 2006, Kent made a huge sacrifice, stepping down from his post and speaking to the press, declaring that the downgrading of consultant-led maternity was a decision that could potentially put the lives of mothers and babies at risk and was therefore something he could not condone or support.

“Throughout the entire consultation process ESHT executives at the time, seemed nothing but ruthless in their endeavours to dismantle our hospital services and during my time as a campaigner I was exposed to some shocking behaviour by those in charge - this culminated in Kent Ayers somehow, never working in the UK again.

“Not only was this a huge loss for the people of Eastbourne, it meant potential patients everywhere would miss out. Thankfully in recent years Kent successfully helped to set up and run a Fertility Clinic in Northern Ireland where despite his own sometimes poor health, he went on to support many more families, in his own special way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us as a couple, meeting Kent was life changing. We instinctively felt the need to place our trust in him at a time when we were possibly at our most vulnerable and he never let us down.

“Even in 2009, when our son Louie was born and Kent was no longer practising - he made sure we received the very best of care and insisted I reported back to him after all my appointments.

“Kent was a formidable character and an amazing consultant. He was genuine and compassionate and he treated his patients as individuals, willing to do whatever it took to help them, along with the support of his amazing team.”

Caroline Carling Ward, Co-Ordinator at Eastbourne Mifewifery Unit, said: “Kent was one amazing gentleman who had time for every single person he came across - When he came into a ward, the whole place lit up”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired Community Midwife, Gina Moulding said: “I would be happy to put mine or my daughters lives in his hands any day - He was a brilliant Obstetrician and a great advocate not just for his patients, but for us midwives too”

“The number of people whose lives he changed and whose families he helped create is immeasurable,” Monica added.

“For us his legacy lives on in our children and especially our son Samuel whose middle name is Kent, in memory of the man who saved him from in his own words, “falling from his tiny perch”.