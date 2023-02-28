Tribute paid to greengrocer who served the Chichester district for 33 years

Danny’s friend Alison Barclay said: “After 33 years, Danny O’Leary’s greengrocer’s shop in a van will be greatly missed now he has decided to take a well earned retirement.“He has worked hard to provide the best fruit and veg, often local, plus a range of other fresh produce, to homes all around the perimeter of Chichester every week including a special delivery on Christmas Eve.“Danny has always been cheerful and friendly, conjuring tricks for the children, groan worthy jokes for the adults, he added heart to his invaluable service keeping us all healthy by helping us eat our five a day. Or more!”